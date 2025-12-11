Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will appear as a character on the hit video game Fortnite.

The influencer and businesswoman, 45, shared a series of promo art on X, revealing her Fortnite look and the outfit and hair changes, known as skins, that will be available to players from December 13.

Joining the Fortnite Icon Series, the collaboration was announced in a trailer shared by the game on Instagram which showed the Skims co-founder as she took on a number of different roles with a narrator voicing over each scene, saying: “Kim Kardashian is a mom, an entrepreneur, a fashion icon, a TV star and now she’s taking on Fortnite.”

Kim Kardashian on Fortnite (Fortnite/PA)

At the end of the video, Kardashian turned to the camera and said, “What, like it’s hard?”, in a nod to the hit film Legally Blonde.

Players will be able to mix and match her customisable Icon Outfit, a full bodysuit with matching gloves, with more than 25 variations available including seven different colours, four necklines and three hairstyles, including straight long black hair, a messy bun with a fringe, and silver grey hair.

A Skims-inspired look of grey tracksuit trousers and a white crop top, completed with a white fur coat, also appears as an option along with a range of accessories.

Players can also recreate some of Kardashian’s viral moments with a range of options including a Slurp the Internet Emote, referencing her famous Break The Internet photoshoot, and a Diamond Drop Emote.

This is Kardashian’s first collaboration with the video game as she follows in the footsteps of other stars who have featured, including singers Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande and rapper Eminem.

Kardashian previously featured in her own mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, where players had to boost their fame and climb a social ladder, however it was shut down in 2024, a decade after it first launched.

The businesswoman is known for starring alongside her family in the US reality TV show The Kardashians.

She also stars alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson in the Hulu series All’s Fair about a team of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.