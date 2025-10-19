More than seven million UK adults have been hit by a scam in the past year, with 20% of them significantly affected by the financial loss, Citizens Advice has found.

Another seven million adults knew of at least one other person who had been deceived by a scam, a survey for the charity suggests.

More than a quarter of those personally scammed were targeted while online shopping (26%), most commonly with fake websites and counterfeit or non-existent goods.

The findings prompted Citizens Advice to urge consumers to be cautious when taking advantage of shopping deals ahead of Black Friday and Christmas.

Of the 20% of those caught out by a scam who were significantly impacted by the financial loss they suffered, 12% said they fell into debt or had to borrow money, and 10% said they had to use emergency savings.

Some 20% were unable to carry out their work or caring responsibilities as a result of being scammed.

Almost a quarter (22%) transferred money after being pressured or convinced to, and 42% were contacted through social media.

Citizens Advice said those it had supported with online shopping scams in the past year included consumers who had forked out “hundreds of pounds” for items such as clothes, mobile phones and furniture, only to receive products that were counterfeit, not as advertised, unsafe – or nothing at all.

Many of those scammed reported that the company they bought from either took more money from their bank account, did not respond, or disappeared online altogether.

Other common scams included investment fraud (18%), such as “get rich quick” and cryptocurrency schemes, as well as fake loans.

Some 16% of those scammed fell for a friend or family member tricking them into believing they needed money urgently.

Another 14% were scammed into taking out a new mobile contract or paying for a new handset.

One woman helped by Citizens Advice, an 84-year-old from north-east England, was persuaded to pay around £40,000 in cash to scammers claiming to be from her bank’s fraud department.

She used her life savings, pension money and was pressured into borrowing from a friend.

Part of the cash came from Mary being duped into taking out a five year, monthly-repayable loan for £30,000.

The ordeal left her traumatised and she has since received treatment for depression from her GP.

She said: “The scammers said my identity had been stolen by internal bank staff and the issue had to be dealt with in absolute secrecy. It was pressure right from the beginning. They don’t give you time to think.

“Straight away I had to go to the bank, even though the nearest branch is 30 miles away. I had to send the cash in packets of thousands of pounds to four different addresses, they gave me explicit details on how to pack it up.

“They caught me at the most vulnerable I’d been for a long time. I thought I was doing my bank a favour by trying to unearth a mole in their staff. There was always this promise I would get the money back but the phone calls started easing off and of course the money never came.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Anyone can be scammed and the impact can be devastating, leaving people not only out of pocket but in some cases unable to go about their daily lives.

“It’s important to be alert. If you’re not sure about something, get advice. If you think someone might be trying to scam you, act straight away.”

Kate Dearden, minister for workers rights and consumer protections, said: “Too many of us know the devastating consequences of scams. As part of our Plan for Change, we have taken decisive action to improve transparency, including cracking down on subscription traps, and banning fake reviews and hidden fees once and for all.”

National Trading Standards chairman Lord Michael Bichard said: “We urge anyone who has been targeted by a scam to report it, however large or small the financial loss.

“By coming forward, people can receive the support they need and their information will be vital in helping to stop these criminals in their tracks.”

Citizens Advice warned consumers to be alert for scams if:

– Someone you do not know contacts you unexpectedly, or you are asked to transfer money quickly

– You are being asked to share personal or security information like passwords, pins or codes

– You suspect you are not dealing with a real company – for example there is no postal address

– You have been asked to pay in an unusual way – paying by debit or credit card gives you extra protection if things go wrong

– The golden rule is if something seems too good to be true or does not feel right it might be a scam, so take a moment and get advice

Citizens Advice offers advice online and a consumer service helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Scams or suspected scams should be reported to Action Fraud.

Savanta surveyed 2,222 UK adults between September 5-7.