Construction giant Balfour Beatty has hailed “momentum” going into the second half of the year as it improved its cash and profit guidance.

Shares in the group lifted higher on Wednesday morning as a result, taking them to their highest level on record.

The FTSE 250 firm, which has a market capitalisation worth more than £4 billion, cheered a “strong” performance after total revenues increased by 8% to £5.56 billion for the half-year to June 26, compared with a year earlier.

Balfour Beatty said this was supported by rising demand in its US buildings and UK power transmission divisions.

Balfour Beatty lifted its earnings guidance to low double-digit growth (Yui Mok/PA)

The group’s US construction arm also returned to profit amid a boost from projects including data centres.

It came as the company lifted its earnings guidance to low double-digit growth, having previously pointed towards a high single-digit rise.

Balfour Beatty also said it is on track to have average net cash of between £1.5 billion and £1.7 billion this year, up from a previous £1.3 billion to £1.5 billion range.

Philip Hoare, group chief executive, said: “Balfour Beatty enters the second half with real momentum.

“Our strong first-half performance reflects the quality of our business, the discipline of our execution and, above all, the exceptional contribution of our people in delivering for our customers.

“Supported by a £23 billion order book, attractive growth markets and strong operational momentum, Balfour Beatty is well positioned to deliver these programmes safely, efficiently and at scale.”

Adam Vettese, market analyst for Etoro, said: “This is exactly the kind of de-risked, high visibility business the market wants right now.

“With major UK energy and defence programmes still to flow into the order book, and a healthy pipeline of US work, Balfour is well placed to keep compounding.

“The progressive dividend and ongoing buybacks only sweeten the deal.”