June’s record heatwave brought a blow to retailers as the uncomfortable temperatures kept shoppers away from the high street, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 3.4% year on year last month, with the high street suffering the sharpest 6.2% decline in shopper numbers, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

Air-conditioned shopping centres and retail parks proved more resilient, with visitors down 2.5% and 0.3% respectively on last June.

Scotland was the only nation to experience a rise in overall footfall, up 1.7%, with Northern Ireland, Wales and England seeing declines of 0.9%, 2.3% and 3% respectively.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The heatwave may have affected footfall, but retailers face a bigger challenge: rising costs.

“Businesses are working hard to deliver value for customers, yet higher taxes and regulatory burdens are making it harder to invest, create jobs and grow.

“Government action on business rates and energy costs would help unlock investment to revive our local communities.”

Andy Sumpter, a retail consultant for Sensormatic, said: “June saw UK retail footfall remain under pressure, with total visits down 3.4% year-on-year, bringing the year-to-date figure down to minus 3.3% at the halfway point.

“While the overall trend remains subdued, it continues to reflect a cautious consumer who is making fewer, more considered trips.

“Exceptionally high temperatures are likely to have influenced behaviour, particularly in the South, where record heat and travel disruption made shopping trips less appealing.

“At the same time, consumer confidence is improving slightly but remains low, with wider uncertainty continuing to weigh on discretionary spend.”