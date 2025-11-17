A boom in the use of weight loss drugs is having “massive repercussions” for the tailoring industry, a Savile Row boss has said.

Sean Dixon, co-founder of tailor Richard James, said its cutters were having to make big adjustments or remake suits entirely because of some customers’ rapid weight loss.

The businessman pointed to the trend happening among male customers, many of whom are aged in their 40s and 50s.

“Male customers of ours are obviously taking these drugs and losing quite a lot of weight in the process … probably for health reasons, so it’s a positive thing,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s not just half an inch here, maybe an inch there, it’s a considerable amount of weight loss and that means a whole new wardrobe – specifically tailoring.”

Mr Dixon explained that bespoke commissions can take up to three months, meaning people’s measurements can change considerably between their first and final fittings.

“That has massive repercussions,” he said, adding: “Bespoke tailoring is made to fit precisely.”

“People are losing up to 25 kilograms in a relatively short space of time, and that does change completely what you need to do.

“You can’t just alter a suit – you have to remake it, start from scratch.”

Mr Dixon said the business, which has dressed stars including Sir Elton John, Stormzy and the Gallagher brothers, was “absolutely considering” ways to work around the issue while avoiding charging more and remaining sensitive to its customers.

Savile Row in London is widely known for its bespoke tailoring (Alamy/PA)

Recent estimates suggest that about 1.5 million people in the UK are taking GLP-1s – the scientific term for weight loss jabs, which work by reducing food cravings.

A recent poll carried out by anti-obesity drugs provider CheqUp found that more than a tenth of Britons expect to host someone on GLP-1 medication this Christmas.

Half of those surveyed said they would reconsider giving clothes to friends and family amid sensitivity around weight loss.

Among GLP-1 users, more than half said they will eat smaller portions and skip more treats this festive season.