Aldi is planning to cut up to 150 jobs in its head office as part of an ongoing shake-up of the UK business.

The discount supermarket is consulting with its technology team over the proposals, which form part of the wider group’s restructuring efforts, according to reporting in the Guardian newspaper.

It comes on top of about 103 redundancies made within the finance and administration teams earlier this year.

There were also almost 20 buying director positions that have been cut.

The shake-up is not expected to impact jobs in shops.

Aldi has more than 1,000 shops across the UK and Ireland and is the UK’s fourth-largest grocery chain, according to the latest Worldpanel by Numerator data.

The company has previously said it wants to reach 1,500 shops and would focus on communities where it sees a lack of affordable options for shoppers.

But the retailer has reportedly been outsourcing some administrative and finance roles to lower-cost companies in eastern Europe and India, having initiated restructuring within head offices last year.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “At Aldi, our promise to customers is that we will always offer great quality products at unbeatable prices.

“Across our international business, we continuously review all aspects of our operations to ensure we operate simply, efficiently and use our global scale to deliver on that promise.

“We are therefore making some adjustments to the way parts of our UK business are structured.

“Any changes are being introduced gradually and following a consultation period.

“We recognise that this is difficult for those involved, so we are giving colleagues as much notice as possible, with full support available to everyone affected.”