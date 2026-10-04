An SNP MSP has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to reveal when he will spend £200 million promised to an industrial cluster in the Falkirk area.

Local MSP Martyn Day claimed that “not a penny” of £200 million earmarked to support industry at the Grangemouth site has been spent.

It comes as chemical manufacturer Syngenta revealed on Thursday it is considering ceasing all operations in the area, placing 377 jobs at risk.

The company said that while no final decision has been made, it had now entered in formal consultation with trade unions and employees at the site.

It follows a year after more than 400 workers lost their jobs as the Grangemouth oil refinery, Scotland’s last, closed.

Mr Day said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with all the workers of Syngenta and their families at this hugely challenging time.

“The SNP is clear that we firmly oppose the industrial closures at Grangemouth and we will continue to push bosses to reconsider this decision.

“The workers of Grangemouth and surrounding areas have once again been betrayed by this UK Labour Government – the same Labour Government that has spent billions saving industrial jobs in England, but stood back and did nothing when Ineos and Mossmorran went under – we cannot have a repeat of that at Syngenta.

“Labour promised £200 million of support for industry in Grangemouth, but not a penny of it has been delivered.”

He added: “Grangemouth needs that money and it needs it now – Andy Burnham must immediately tell the people of Grangemouth exactly when that money is coming and exactly how it will be spent.

“People in Grangemouth and across Scotland are fed-up with being treated as an afterthought by Westminster.

“It is only with the fresh start of independence that we can build a stronger and wealthier country, where Scotland’s industry will always be the priority.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.