The gambling industry made £16.8 billion from consumers in the year to March after paying out any prizes – up 7.3% on the year before, official figures show.

The Gambling Commission said the latest annual industry statistics, which report on the customer-facing gambling industry in Great Britain, showed the rise in “gross gambling yield” (GGY) was largely driven by online gambling, which had gone up by more than £900 million to an annual figure of £7.8 billion.

In GGY terms, the remote casino, betting and bingo (RCBB) sector made up 46% of the market in Great Britain, the regulator said.

The land-based sector had 29% of the market at £4.8 billion.

Meanwhile, licensed lotteries including the National Lottery and society lotteries made up 25% of the industry’s GGY at £4.2 billion.

The figures follow reports that the Chancellor could announce an increase to the rate of tax paid by bookmakers on all online earnings as part of the Budget on Wednesday.

Two influential think tanks, the IPPR and SMF, have both recommended that remote gaming duty (RGD), applied to online games of chance and the largest of the duties because it is charged on the fast-growing online sector, should be more than doubled to 50%.