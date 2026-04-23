Consumer confidence has fallen for the third consecutive month amid household “jitters” over rapid price rises, figures show.

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index fell four points to minus 25 in April, following falls of two points and three points in March and February respectively.

The deepening concern was driven by perceptions of the UK economy, with a six-point slide in confidence for the next 12 months to minus 43, its lowest level since February 2023.

(GfK)

Confidence in personal finances over the coming year fell five points to minus four – one point lower than this time last year.

The major purchase index – an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items – held steady, albeit at minus 18 but one point better than last April.

The only measure to improve was the savings index – often an indication that households are concerned about their finances and looking to build contingency funds – which is up five points to 32.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “Consumers really do have the jitters now.

(GfK)

“It is a year since we last saw a monthly drop of this size, and we have to go back to October 2023 to find the last time consumer confidence was lower.

“Everyone is grappling with rapid price rises, especially at the fuel pumps, which are taking a dent out of household budgets, and people know further price hikes are coming.

“Consumer confidence is deteriorating sharply, with fuel prices and threats of more energy price increases acting as constant reminders of inflation.

“While the Gulf crisis is intensifying pressures, much of the current strain reflects earlier domestic cost increases.

“How long can all this disruption and pain continue?”