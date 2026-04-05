Restaurant backer Hero Brands is to expand into beauty for the first time after striking a deal with blow-dry chain Duck & Dry.

The partnership deal between the brands will help drive an ambitious expansion programme for Duck & Dry, with plans for 10 new UK stores this year.

In recent weeks, the brand has opened sites in Notting Hill’s The Whiteley development and John Lewis Oxford Street.

It will soon be opening a new location in Battersea Power Station as it continues to grow across the capital.

Duck & Dry said it is opening 10 sites this year (Duck & Dry/PA)

It represents a new sector for Hero Brands, which operates more than 190 locations globally.

Hero Brands operates across media, licensing, lifestyle and food and beverage brands – including German Doner Kebab and Sidemen-backed chain Sides.

Athif Sarwar, chairman at Hero Brands, said: “Beauty is a category we’ve long seen potential in, and Duck & Dry is the perfect partner for Hero Brands’ entry into the space.

“Their creativity and cultural pull align with our ambition to build the next generation of consumer brands.

“This move unlocks major potential to take Duck & Dry from a salon brand to a full consumer lifestyle experience.”

Yulia Rorstrom, chief executive and founder at Duck & Dry, said the deal will help provide scale and support to drive its growth ambitions.

She said: “This is a huge moment for us.

“Moving from founder‑led to partnership‑powered gives Duck & Dry the strength and scale to grow without losing the creativity and confidence that make us who we are.

“With Hero Brands behind us, we’re ready to bring the Duck & Dry to more people across the UK and beyond.”