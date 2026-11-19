The 13-year wait for Grand Theft Auto fans is finally over, with thousands of people expected to call in sick or take time off work to play the highly anticipated new game, as it was released in the UK.

The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster video game series, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), was unlocked for UK users at midnight on Thursday.

Some 2.8 million UK adults are set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month.

Many of them are expected to call in sick to work, while others have already booked the day off as annual leave.

Nearly three decades after a video game built around stealing cars, outrunning police and embracing criminal mayhem first arrived, Grand Theft Auto has survived controversy, transformed open-world gaming and become one of the biggest game sellers.

Schools have urged pupils not to use the release of the game – which carries an age rating of 18 – as an excuse to skip lessons.

Some are even entering pupils who do turn up into prize draws for vouchers, in a bid to boost attendance.

Ninestiles, An Academy in Birmingham said pupils who attend every day this week will be entered into a draw to win vouchers.

The tactic is also being deployed by St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, which said pupils who attend school on Thursday will be entered into a one-off prize draw to win a £65 Amazon voucher.

Thousands of workers are expected to take the day off work on Thursday to play the game (Joe Giddens/PA)

Broadband firms have geared up for the significant demand expected to come with the release, with pre-loads of the game alone breaking records in the UK.

BT and EE called the upcoming launch an “unprecedented gaming download event” because of the size of the game and the number of people expected to play.

The pre-download drove the second-highest broadband traffic peak ever on BT’s networks, only beaten by Arsenal v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in May, and Virgin Media O2 saw its highest-ever daily data volume last Tuesday.

While the exact number of people who have pre-ordered GTA VI is not known, Sony said it is the most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation Store.

Its 2013 precursor, Grand Theft Auto V, remains one of the best-selling video games of all time.

In some areas the sheer size of the game is expected to cause problems with downloads.

According to speed tests conducted by Uswitch, a price comparison service, the game could take more than two days to download in Caistor, Lincolnshire.

The median speed recorded across more than 825,000 speed tests in the UK, suggested a download time of just over six and a half hours.

Sales of gaming consoles and accessories surged in the run-up to launch day.

Department store chain John Lewis said it had seen a 62% year-on-year increase in sales of gaming consoles and accessories, while retailer Currys reported a 149% increase in PlayStation 5 consoles alone.

GTA VI returns to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, which has featured in previous instalments of the series.

The game follows two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The pair become embroiled in a Bonnie and Clyde-style crime story after “an easy score goes wrong”, leaving them “forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive”.

It has received universally positive reviews from critics, with the guardian praising creator Rockstar Games for creating “the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen”.

Vice also gave a glowing review, praising the highly detailed nature of GTA VI’s open world and “groundbreaking gameplay innovations”, while Forbes highlighted the “fantastic lead characters”.