The FTSE 100 closed lower on Thursday, accelerating losses in late trading, despite a strong market debut from Anthropic on Wall Street.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 98.49 points, or 0.9%, at 10,452.68. The FTSE 250 ended down 171.96 points, 0.7%, at 24,192.21, and the AIM all-share closed 7.75 points lower, 1.1%, at 724.52.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.8%. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt was down 1.1%.

Stocks in New York were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.0%, the S&P 500 index down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.4%.

Tech gains came as AI company Anthropic made its trading debut on Thursday with shares soaring above the initial public offer price of 83 dollars per share, which was already above the previously guided range of 70 to 78 dollars. Shares were swapping hands at around 100 dollars in early trading.

Anthropic offered 980.0 million shares, including 956.4 million new shares and 23.6 million offered by selling shareholders. Another 147.0 million are available for the over-allotment option. Of these, 3.6 million shares, worth 300.0 million dollars, were allocated to UK retail investors via the RetailBook platform. The sterling price was set at £63.20.

David Morrison at Trade Nation says investors are hoping that a successful launch today will “reboot” AI-adjacent stocks which have taken a beating since early October.

On Thursday, shares in chip maker Nvidia rose 1.5%, while Intel climbed 5.3% and Micron Technology advanced 3.7%. But Advanced Micro Devices fell 7.2% after investment firm Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position against the company.

Amid the recent market volatility analysts at Barclays struck a more positive note.

“Markets have been badly bruised by the turmoil of recent weeks, but we do not think the underlying cycle is broken. Earnings remain strong, global growth is holding up and even if the AI buildout slows a little, it is not collapsing. The risks are real, but for now we think they are manageable,” Barclays analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha wrote.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3105 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, compared with 1.3140 dollars at the London equities close on Wednesday. Against the euro, sterling fell to 1.1942 euros from 1.1986 euros.

The euro traded at 1.0975 dollars, up from 1.0963 dollars late on Wednesday. Against the yen, the dollar was higher at 159.87 yen from 159.26 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 5.08%, unchanged from Wednesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 5.42%, also flat from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China, the US and Russia issued a “peace declaration” on Thursday following an unprecedented summit of their leaders in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The joint statement was initially published by Chinese state media and the Kremlin, with nothing released by the White House so far.

It said presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had “engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security”.

The countries “plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products”, it added, reaffirming “the importance of the stable flow of energy”.

They would also “engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation”, it said.

Back in London, investors weighed a barrage of earnings and trading updates.

Babcock International led the risers, up 9.4%, as increased defence spending in the UK and internationally helped drive better-than-expected first-half sales and profit.

The London-based aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering company said underlying operating profit increased 13% to £227.3 million for the six months to September 30 from £201.1 million the year prior, ahead of £218 million consensus. Operating margin improved to 8.4% from 7.9%, ahead of 8.3% consensus.

Revenue rose 6.3% to £2.70 billion from £2.54 billion, beating £2.64 billion consensus, led by its nuclear and aviation divisions.

“Babcock had seen a boost from the shift in expectations around defence spending, particularly in Europe, but has suffered more recently as doubts about governments’ commitment to military expenditure have emerged,” Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell said.

“The latest numbers revealed supercharged growth in the nuclear and aviation sectors, and the update suggested the defence spending story is real.”

Halma was also in the green, up 2.6%, as it delivered better-than-expected half-year profit, as margins ticked higher and revenue grew in all sectors on an organic and reported basis.

The Amersham-based safety products manufacturer said adjusted pre-tax profit increased 21% to £327.7 million in the six months ended September 30, from £270.5 million the year prior, beating £310.8 million consensus.

But JD Sports Fashion dropped 4.3% as it lowered the top end of its adjusted profit guidance range after reporting a decline in sales in the latest three-month period.

The Bury-based sports-fashion retail company now expects adjusted pre-tax profit for financial 2027 of £700 million to £750 million, with the top-end of the range lowered from £800 million before.

On the FTSE 250, EnQuest climbed 6.8% as Bank of America double upgraded the London-based oil and gas producer to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, and raised its share price target to 39p from 26.50p.

On Wednesday, EnQuest said it has agreed to sell EnQuest Britain, its UK upstream business, to Neo Next+ Energy Upstream for up to 960 million dollars in cash.

But Close Brothers Group tumbled 7.7% after reporting a narrowed net interest margin in the first quarter of financial 2027.

The merchant banking group said its annualised net interest margin stood at 6.8%, compared with 6.9% for financial 2026, and warned of a further modest decline over the remainder of the year.

Among smaller companies, McBride plunged 19% after warning that annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation would be between 20% and 25% below current market expectations.

Beauty Tech Group fell 9.0% after Thakral Corp sold a 6.1% stake in the company at 505p per share, in a transaction worth £33.8 million.

Brent oil was quoted at 92.56 dollars a barrel on Thursday, up from 91.94 dollars late Wednesday.

Gold was quoted lower at 3,686.50 dollars an ounce against 3,742.80 dollars on Wednesday.

Mining stocks mainly steadied after Wednesday’s heavy falls but analysts at Morgan Stanley said “volatility may stay elevated for now”.

Analysts at the investment bank explained that metals “work best” when interest rates are low or falling and there is a theme driving broad investor inflows.

“With one US rate hike delivered and another priced for December, plus a wobble in the AI theme, we are seeing a broad positioning washout across the metals space,” they noted.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Babcock International Group, up 91.5p at 1,066.5p, Computacenter, up 124.0p at 4,734.0p, Halma, up 88.0p at 3,494.0p, Polar Capital Technology Trust, up 10.5p at 561.5p and Melrose Industries, up 7.8p at 477.0p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Investec, down 50.0p at 549.5p, JD Sports Fashion, down 4.02p at 90.30p, Vodafone Group, down 4.60p at 109.35p, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, down 290.0p at 8,690.0p and Severn Trent, down 102.0p at 3,180.0p.

Friday’s global economic calendar has Canada retail sales, eurozone consumer confidence, German and Japan inflation, and UK retail sales and public borrowing data.

Friday’s UK corporate calendar has a trading statement from Genuit.

– Contributed by Alliance News