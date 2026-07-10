ATM network Link predicts that withdrawals across its network could jump by around £10 million to £15 million on Saturday, compared with the amount typically expected at this time of year, as football fans prepare to watch the England quarter-final game against Norway.

Link said it expects that around £230 million could be withdrawn on Saturday.

The World Cup bounce in people taking out cash is expected despite the hot weather, which often impacts ATM use as people stay at home.

If England win the highly-anticipated game, Link said the expected boost to ATM withdrawals could ripple into Sunday.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link, said: “Typically, when the weather is super hot, we actually see a drop in ATM use as people tend to stay at home and try to keep out the heat.

“Naturally, it’s a bit different when England are involved in the World Cup.”

He added: “And you never know, if England do win, then we may see people take out a bit more to celebrate in the early hours of Sunday too.”