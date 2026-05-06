Deliveroo customers will be able to book restaurant reservations through the platform as it expands further beyond takeaway delivery.

The company, which was snapped up by DoorDash for £2.9 billion last year, said it will initially launch Deliveroo Reservations in London on Thursday.

Users will be able to book tables at hundreds of top London restaurants including Dishoom, Dove, Hide, Kricket, Barrafina and Kolae.

Last year, US-based DoorDash also bought restaurant booking platform business SevenRooms for around £900 million.

Deliveroo and SevenRooms were both bought by DoorDash last year (Deliveroo/PA)

Deliveroo said it would now integrate technology from SevenRooms into its own app.

It comes after DoorDash expanded into restaurant bookings on its platform in the US late last year.

The move is part of ambitions from Deliveroo to expand beyond its core takeaway delivery offer in the UK in order to help drive its growth.

The feature is being initially rolled out for restaurants in London but Deliveroo said it has plans to expand the service further across the UK later this year.

Suzy McClintock, vice president for consumer and new verticals at Deliveroo, said: “This launch is about supporting restaurants to grow in new ways.

“Whether it’s a Deliveroo order or a reservation in store, we want to drive discovery, demand and revenue across every channel.

“By fully integrating SevenRooms into the Deliveroo app, we’re giving restaurants access to new customers and giving diners an easier way to discover and book some of London’s best tables – all in one place.”

Joel Montaniel, vice president and co-founder of SevenRooms, said: “Restaurants thrive on the relationships they build with their guests.

“Bringing reservations into the Deliveroo app gives London restaurants a new way to connect with diners and grow, while making it easy for consumers to discover and book great restaurants.”