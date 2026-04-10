Judy Murray has backed calls for a digital detox in May to raise awareness around protecting Scotland’s children from online harm.

The Scottish tennis coach is backing a new campaign from Children First, urging people across the country to take a step away from social media throughout May.

On-Mute May aims to raise funds and awareness of the growing dangers children face online.

Ms Murray said: “I’m delighted to be backing Children First’s On-Mute May campaign. Together we’re shining a light on the serious online harm facing children across Scotland while raising vital funds for the charity.

Judy Murray is calling for people to get involved with On-Mute May (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I have always championed the power of sport for the life skills it develops, as well as the obvious physical and mental health benefits.

“So I’m encouraging everyone to take part in this digital detox and get active. It’s a great opportunity to switch off, reconnect and have fun together in whatever way you choose.

“By taking a break from social media in May, you’re not just supporting your own wellbeing, you’re helping protect Scotland’s children.”

Research from Children First has shown that in Scotland 79% of young people report feeling worried about encountering harmful content online and 78% say they are anxious about the impact social media has on their lives.

Children First has said that while phone and social media use has become deeply ingrained in everyday life, children cannot protect themselves from harmful or disturbing content and adults must take urgent action to keep them safe.

Michelle Supple, director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Children First, said: “We are hugely grateful to Judy for lending her support to this important campaign.

“Across Scotland, our teams work with children and young people every single day who have experienced devastating harm online.

“Children can’t protect themselves from online dangers. We need your help. Please join On-Mute May and give up or take a break from social media to raise funds to help protect Scotland’s children.”

Children First has said a number of young people have expressed significant concerns about online harm.

Erin, 18, said: “Being online all the time can take a toll on how you feel about yourself, how you see the world and even how people treat one another. The rise of toxic influencers, bullying in group chats, people sharing harmful content… it all adds up.

“Taking a break doesn’t mean unplugging forever. It just means giving your brain space to breathe. If you’re thinking about doing something worthwhile, join in the challenge.

“It’s also a great opportunity to switch off and connect with your children and family and spend quality time making memories together.”