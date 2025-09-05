Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration.

The high street retailer, which sells health and beauty products, appointed administrators from Interpath on Friday after facing a shortfall of funding and pressure from its creditors.

It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.

However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.

These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect:

Beverley, Yorkshire

Cameron Toll, Scotland

Cannock, Staffordshire

Clydebank, Scotland

Cramlington, Northumberland

Croydon, London

Darwen, Lancashire

Dumfries, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Erdington, West Midlands

Falkirk, Scotland

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Maidstone, Kent

Morecambe, Lancashire

Newport, Wales

Northfield, West Midlands

Paisley, Scotland

Parkhead, Scotland

Perth, Scotland

Port Talbot, Wales

Rhyl, Wales

Royton, Greater Manchester

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Tamworth, Staffordshire

West Bromwich, West Midlands

Wood Green, London

Wrexham, Wales