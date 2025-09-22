All remaining Bodycare shops will shut this week, after the beauty chain’s administrators failed to secure a buyer to keep it on Britain’s high streets.

The final round of closures is expected to happen by Saturday, resulting in 444 job losses.

These are the locations of the 56 Bodycare stores that will close this week:

Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blackburn, Lancashire

Blackpool, Lancashire

Braehead, Scotland

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Burnley, Lancashire

Bury, Greater Manchester

Chorley, Lancashire

Clitheroe, Lancashire

Darlington, Co Durham

Derby, Derbyshire

Dundee, Scotland

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Hereford, Herefordshire

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Irvine, Scotland

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Kendal, Cumbria

Kings Heath, West Midlands

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Leigh, Greater Manchester

Liverpool, Merseyside

Livingston, Scotland

Luton, Bedfordshire

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Merry Hill, West Midlands

Metrocentre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Mold, Wales

Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Oldham, Greater Manchester

Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire

Preston, Lancashire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Solihull, West Midlands

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Swindon, Wiltshire

Telford, Shropshire

Thurrock, Essex

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Walthamstow, north-east London

Warrington, Cheshire

Washington, Tyne and Wear

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wolverhampton, West Midlands