Asos has paid tribute to co-founder Quentin Griffiths, after the entrepreneur died in a fall from a building in Thailand.

The online fashion retailer said Mr Griffiths, 58, “played an important role” in the company’s earliest days and it will be “forever grateful for his contribution”.

The British national reportedly plunged from an 18-floor complex in Pattaya, a seaside city south of Bangkok, on February 9.

Mr Griffiths was on his own, with his room locked from the inside, and there was no evidence of a break-in at the time of his death, police told the BBC.

A post-mortem examination did not reveal any evidence of foul play.

In a statement, the company said: “We’re saddened to hear about the passing of Quentin, one of our original co-founders.

“He played an important role in Asos’s earliest days and we’re forever grateful for his contribution.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Mr Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000 as a site for fashion aficionados seeking clothes at discount prices.

Mr Griffiths was said to have been involved in two ongoing court cases.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Thai Police have been contacted for comment.