The activists allegedly filmed themselves breaking into Instro Precision in Sandwich in the early hours of June 17, 2024

The defendants face an eight-week trial from October 5 2026 at the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

A group of activists have pleaded not guilty to causing £1 million damage at a factory in Kent allegedly targeted by protest group Palestine Action.

The activists allegedly filmed themselves breaking into Instro Precision in Sandwich in the early hours of June 17, 2024, throwing stock to the ground and smashing computers with a crowbar, causing damage estimated to be around £1 million. All but one of the defendants pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary with intent, and violent disorder. On Friday, nine defendants appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb. Read More: Palestine Action can challenge terror ban after government loses appeal Read More: Displaying Palestine Action posters in your windows is legal, Met Police say

The UK Government proscribed Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 after some of its members broke into a military airfield in June and reportedly spray-painted two military aircraft. Picture: Getty

The charge alleges that on June 17, 2024, they “without lawful excuse destroyed or damaged property to a value estimated to be over £1 million belonging to Instro Precision Limited, Discovery Park, Sandwich, Kent, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”. The defendants allegedly trespassed onto the premises "with intent to do unlawful damage to the said building or anything therein and at the time of committing the said burglary had with you a weapon of offence". It is further alleged that on June 6 last year, they “threatened unlawful violence” that would “cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his or her personal safety”. Instro Precision Ltd describes itself as "one of the leading suppliers and system integrators of support equipment for commercial and military electro-optical sensors." Its products include night vision goggles, weapon tripods and laser target designators, as well as specialist optics for sniper rifles. The Kent-based technology company is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems UK, which in turn is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd - an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor. Elbit Systems has been the focus of several protests by the proscribed group Palestine Action.

Palestine Action have focused protest efforts and other actions on Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems, which Instro Precision Ltd is a subsidary of. Picture: Getty