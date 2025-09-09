A freight train collided with a double-decker passenger bus in central Mexico, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 40 others, local officials confirmed.

Initial reports suggest the crossing where the incident took place lacked proper warning signals or barriers, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The bus, operated by Herradura de Plata, was reportedly on its way to the capital when the accident occurred.

Authorities identified seven of the deceased as women and three as men. At least 41 others were injured, with several in serious condition and receiving hospital treatment.

The crash occurred around 7:00 am (2pm UK time) in the municipality of Atlacomulco, about a two hour drive from Mexico City.

Images and footage on social media appear to show the bus being split in two after being hit by the train at its mid-point.

The impact pushed the bus along the tracks, with the front section coming to a stop near the crossing and the rear portion ending up farther down on the opposite side.

Miguel Sánchez, 33, who works at a nearby service station, recalled hearing the sound of crash.

He said: “We heard a crash. We thought it was just a car. We never thought it would be a bus with so many people aboard."

Before ambulances arrived, Mr Sánchez said he also heard a woman saying: "Help me. Help me."

The railway is operated by Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico, which issued a statement expressing condolences and calling for increased caution at rail crossings. The company urged drivers to always obey road signs and stop at railway intersections.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and medical personnel, were on the scene within minutes.

The area was cordoned off for hours as recovery efforts continued and authorities examined the wreckage.

The State of Mexico has seen a rise in rail-related incidents in recent years, with national data showing over 800 level crossing accidents reported last year - up from 602 in 2020.

Last month, six people lost their lives when a train collided with multiple vehicles in the state of Guanajuato.

In a similar incident in 2019, nine people were killed after a freight train crashed into a passenger bus at a railway crossing in the central state of Querétaro