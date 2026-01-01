The fire saw the popular tourist bar engulfed in flames at the popular resort of Crans-Montana shortly after 01:30am local time.

The explosion at the bar in Crans-Montana has left 10 dead. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

'Several dozen' people are thought to have died, with around 100 others injured, after a large fire tore through a popular bar at a Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Frédéric Gisler, commander of the Valais cantonal police, confirmed that "100 or so" people have been injured after the fire at Le Constellation bar in Switzerland. He said the majority of those are said to be "seriously injured", with "several dozen" people confirmed dead - however, he failed to provide exact numbers. "Numerous" police, fire and rescue services responded to the incident, which took place in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, shortly after 01:30 (00:30 GMT). Local police initially said "we are seeing many injured and many dead" following the explosion, which took place at a popular local bar called La Constellation. Read more: UK welcomes 2026 with incredible New Year's Eve fireworks displays Read more: Anthony Joshua's chauffeur discharged from hospital and 'faces prosecution' - as truck driver in fatal crash goes on run

Deadly Explosion and Fire Tear Through Swiss Bar in Crans-Montana, Killing Several and Leaving Others Critically Injured

pic.twitter.com/gV4FiqenYS — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 1, 2026

Speaking to local media, a source in the emergency services described the incident as a “major catastrophe”. It is not yet known whether British tourists are caught up in the tragedy, with police confirming that "many" individuals have been impacted by the blast. "We are seeing many injured and many dead," Gaetan Lathion said, speaking with Sky News. "We're just at the beginning of our investigation, but this is an internationally renowned ski resort with lots of tourists." The area around the bar in Crans-Montana, located two hours south of the capital Bern, remains cordoned off, with a no-fly zone currently in place. According to locals, the Constellation Bar could hold up to 300 people and featured a small outdoor terrace.

The explosion ripped through the bar in the popular tourist town of Crans-Montana. Picture: Getty