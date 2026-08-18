Around 100 firefighters tackle major blaze in south-east London
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze on Landman Way, in Deptford, involves about 50 tonnes of household waste stored at a waste facility.
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a waste fire in south-east London.
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London Fire Brigade said the blaze on Landmann Way, in Deptford, involves about 50 tonnes of household waste stored at a waste facility.
The force was first called just before 8pm, and crews from East Greenwich, Old Kent Road, Deptford and surrounding fire stations went to the scene.
In a video posted online, flames and smoke could be seen billowing above the surrounding buildings.
People have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed where possible because of the large amount of smoke.
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Station commander Duncan Rees said: “Approximately 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a recycling centre on an industrial estate on the border of Bermondsey and North Lewisham.
“First calls were received at 1958 and 15 fire appliances are now in attendance.
“Fire crews along with colleagues from partner blue light services are working hard in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control.
“One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders and one 64-metre turntable ladder are being used as water towers to tackle the flames from above.”
Rail services into London Bridge from New Cross are affected because the fire has blocked railway lines, National Rail said.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.