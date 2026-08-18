Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a waste fire in south-east London.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze on Landmann Way, in Deptford, involves about 50 tonnes of household waste stored at a waste facility.

The force was first called just before 8pm, and crews from East Greenwich, Old Kent Road, Deptford and surrounding fire stations went to the scene.

In a video posted online, flames and smoke could be seen billowing above the surrounding buildings.

People have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed where possible because of the large amount of smoke.

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