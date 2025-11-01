About 100 firefighters have been battling a house fire in west London since the early hours of Saturday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines were at an address on Oxford Gardens in Notting Hill, where most of the first floor and part of the second floor of a detached house converted into flats are alight.

The blaze is also affecting part of the roof.

Station commander Duncan Rees said: “Crews are making steady progress and continue to tackle the fire within the roof space of the building.

“One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders is being used as a water tower to tackle the flames from above.

“We ask the public to avoid the area where possible while we work to bring the incident safely under control.”

The incident was first reported shortly before 3am on Saturday.

Crews from Wembley, Acton, Hammersmith, Kensington, Paddington and surrounding fire stations are in attendance.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.