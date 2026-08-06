Shelagh Fogarty has heard from LBC caller Sumitra in Slough about her family's experience trying to use mental health services

The Government has announced a raft of new mental health centres are to open in libraries, banks and other high street locations across England to get people “support earlier closer to home”.

Andy Burnham said that the new centres will be a “lifeline” for the thousands of people who are waiting “months” for help

The Department said that the initiative is backed by £343 million and the first sites will open in autumn this year, with “further facilities following from March 2027”.

The PM added: “These new centres will be a lifeline for so many. They will bring NHS services closer to home, making it easier to get support before problems get worse, and ensuring those in crisis get the right care in the right place."