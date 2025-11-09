"We've learnt nothing", World War Two veteran Mervyn Kersh told LBC as he shared his thoughts on the importance of Remembrance Sunday.

Mr Kersh, who served in the Royal Army Ordinande Corps, spoke to LBC's Henry Riley on the importance of Remembrance Day traditions.

"I think it's very important," said Mr Kersh.

"Because if you don't remember you're not alive. You learn nothing....Not we learnt much anyway.

"The main lesson that I would teach is that bullies don't attack anyone who is stronger than them. Strong defence should be first."

Mr Kersh, who turns 101 in a couple of weeks, served in the Royal Army Ordinande Corps in World War Two. Reflecting on the anniversary of D-day, he spoke to Henry about how he felt 80 years on.

"Was it all worth it? We have learnt nothing. And by 'we', I mean governments - the successive governments," he said.

"As I say, the most important thing is to be strong. It should come before anything else. It should before cheaper this, or freer that...the main thing is to have stronger defence than anyone else."