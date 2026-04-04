More than a thousand new ambulances had been delivered across the nation over this last year, according to new Government data on the NHS.

Exactly 1,141 new and replacement double-crewed ambulances have been delivered to NHS trusts across the country between April 2025 and March 2026, according to data from the Department for Health and Social Care.

The majority of the emergency vehicles are replacements for older ambulances, with a small additional number adding extra capacity.

New vehicles are intended to be more reliable and less likely to need repairs, which ministers hope will mean they spend less time off the road undergoing maintenance, and more time responding to 999 calls.

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