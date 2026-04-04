Over 1,000 new ambulances rolled out across England this year
New NHS data shows over 1000 new ambulances have been successfully delivered during the past year
More than a thousand new ambulances had been delivered across the nation over this last year, according to new Government data on the NHS.
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Exactly 1,141 new and replacement double-crewed ambulances have been delivered to NHS trusts across the country between April 2025 and March 2026, according to data from the Department for Health and Social Care.
The majority of the emergency vehicles are replacements for older ambulances, with a small additional number adding extra capacity.
New vehicles are intended to be more reliable and less likely to need repairs, which ministers hope will mean they spend less time off the road undergoing maintenance, and more time responding to 999 calls.
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Health minister Zubir Ahmed said: “By modernising the NHS fleet, our hardworking paramedics are equipped with all the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively, while ensuring patients receive the highest possible standard of care.
“Replacing older vehicles with state-of-the-art ambulances means we are not only improving reliability and reducing downtime, but crucially helping more crews stay on the road and respond to emergencies."
He added that the vehicles are equipped with technology to better protect staff, as well as to "support faster, more effective treatment".
"This is a vital step in ensuring the NHS can continue to deliver world-class care for patients when they need it most.”