Pizza chain Domino’s has launched a recruitment drive to hire 5,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland as it marks 40 years in the UK.

The company said it was gearing up for its busiest time of the year, with a call for more delivery drivers, in-store employees and pizza makers.

Nicola Frampton, chief operating officer of Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “We’re celebrating 40 years as the UK’s no 1 pizza delivery brand but, as always, have more of an eye on the future than the past.

“We’re proud to offer 5,000 seasonal roles across the UK and Ireland as we approach our busy peak season.

“We’re looking for great people to help us deliver great quality food, world-class service and incredible value for our customers”.

Domino’s opened its first UK store in Luton in 1985 and now operates more than 1,300 branches nationwide.