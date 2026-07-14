ATM network Link expects an extra £20 million to be withdrawn from its cash machines on Wednesday as fans watch England’s World Cup semi-final showdown against Argentina.

Ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway, Link said it saw an extra £10 million withdrawn from UK cash machines.

Link said it would normally have expected to see a dip in withdrawals last Saturday, particularly with the hot weather meaning many people would choose to stay at home.

The network predicts around £210 million will be withdrawn from its ATMs on Wednesday – around £20 million more than on a typical Wednesday.

Graham Mott, Link’s director of strategy, said on Tuesday: “There are lots of variables, but judging by previous big matches and the timing of tomorrow’s match, we expect to see a 10% uplift in cash machine withdrawals meaning an extra £20 million – much of it going into pub tills.

“Sunday was notably quiet, possibly with many sleeping in after a late finish.”

Link said on the day of the England v Croatia World Cup semi-final in 2018, its ATMs dispensed £26 million more than might have been expected.

Cash use has been in decline over the long term, with people turning to alternative ways to pay, such as contactless payments.

Mr Mott said: “While I do not want to jinx things, it’s interesting to compare today to the last time the men won back in 1966.

“Back then, almost all everyday payments were made using cash.

“Compare that to today where cash represents about 10% of all payments and cheque use is very uncommon.”