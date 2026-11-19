EDF Energy will see its share of the UK household energy market rise to more than six million customers after agreeing to acquire pay-as-you-go supplier Utilita.

The deal, announced on Thursday morning, is expected to be completed in early 2027, with the two companies operating independently until then.

Utilita Energy was founded in Hampshire and currently serves around 1.3 million residential and commercial customers in the UK.

EDF has said Utilita’s “specialist prepayment expertise” and model centred on “affordability and support” will help the companies grow in the UK market.

Simone Rossi, chief executive of EDF in the UK, said: “This is a significant step in our ambition to grow EDF’s UK customer business.

“We’ve invested in improving the experience and products we offer customers, and Utilita brings further expertise that will make us stronger.

“Together, we will have the scale and skills to keep developing services and support for the households who rely on us.”

The deal was made by EDF and Utilita owners Luxion Group for an undisclosed fee.

Bill Bullen, the chief executive of Utilita who started the company in 2003, said he was “delighted” to have reached an agreement with EDF and that the integration will be “carefully planned” to minimise disruption for customers and employees.

He said: “The agreement builds on an established relationship between the companies, following the successful transfer of 47,000 of Utilita’s residential customers to EDF in November 2025.

“Post-completion in 2027 our plan is that Utilita will continue to operate from Hutwood Court near Southampton, the home of its operation and to around 600 of its 1,500 employees.

“Integration of the businesses will be carefully planned and phased, with a clear focus on minimising disruption for customers and employees.”

Both companies were clear that nothing will change immediately for customers and they would hear directly from their supplier about any future changes.

Nicola Savage, GMB national officer, said: “This takeover is good news for a strong, unionised UK energy sector. Workers at Utilita currently have no union voice.

“GMB has always maintained a good working relationship with EDF and we are certain staff at Utilita will soon have strong representation.

“We look forward to positive engagement with both EDF and the Utilita workforce.”