The treatment, which had only been performed on one other person in the world, involves injecting healthy copies of a gene directly into the eye

By Isobel Anderson Morris

An 11-year-old girl has become the first UK patient to have innovative gene therapy for a rare condition that robs children of their sight.

Catherine L’Estrange, from North Acton in west London, is hopeful the move will allow her to continue one of her favourite hobbies - reading books. Picture: PA

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The treatment, which had only been performed on one other person in the world, involves injecting healthy copies of a gene directly into the eye. Catherine L’Estrange, from North Acton in west London, is hopeful the move will allow her to continue one of her favourite hobbies – reading books. If the therapy works, her sight will be stabilised or may even improve, according to the surgeon who treated her. Catherine was diagnosed Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) when she was just a baby. Read more: 'It’s like someone waved a magic wand': Joy as girl has eyesight restored thanks to life-changing NHS eye gene therapy Read more: Team behind gene therapy that restores lost vision win $3 million ‘Oscar of science’ award

Catherine was diagnosed Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) when she was just a baby. Picture: PA

The condition is caused by mutations to one of 20 different genes and impacts around one in 100,000 births in the UK, leaving patients blind by their late teens or early 20s. As well as vision loss, BBS can also cause kidney problems, learning difficulties and obesity, and patients sometimes have extra fingers or toes. The gene therapy, developed by biotechnology company MeiraGTx, was given to Catherine as part of an hour-long procedure at St Helier Hospital in March. Surgeons removed the jelly inside her eye and injected healthy copies of a gene into the retina, the light sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye. In people with BBS, small cells in the retina die, leading to blindness.

If the therapy works, Catherine's sight will be stabilised or may even improve, according to the surgeon who treated her. Picture: PA

Neruban Kumaran, consultant eye surgeon at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, told the Press Association: “By giving a healthy copy of the gene, it helps save those cells, and the hope is to either stabilise or improve vision.” Catherine said: “If this treatment works, it will help me to carry on seeing things around me, and most of all I will be able to carry on reading books, which is one of my favourite things to do.” Only one other person - a 17-year-old girl from Canada - had received the treatment before Catherine. Her procedure took place at St Helier in August last year. The parents of the girl, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “This treatment has given our daughter a precious chance to preserve her vision, and we hope it will become a life-changing therapy for children with BBS10 all over the world.” Since Catherine, the procedure has also been performed on one other younger child with BBS.

The condition is caused by mutations to one of 20 different genes and impacts around one in 100,000 births in the UK, leaving patients blind by their late teens or early 20s. Picture: PA