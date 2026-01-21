Next has bought Russell & Bromley after the footwear and handbag retailer fell into administration.

However, the UK retail giant said it would only buy three of the group’s 36 stores as part of the rescue deal.

As a result, the future of its remaining 33 stores and nine concessions is uncertain, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Administrators have said they are assessing options for the remaining shops.

The following shops, which will continue to trade, were not included in the deal and are at risk:

– Bath, Somerset

– Belfast, Northern Ireland

– Birmingham, West Midlands

– Brent Cross, Greater London

– Brighton, East Sussex

– Brompton, Greater London

– Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

– Canary Wharf, Greater London

– Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

– Chester, Cheshire

– Covent Garden, Greater London

– Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh

– Exeter, Devon

– Glasgow, Glasgow City

– Guildford, Surrey

– Hampstead, Greater London

– Harrogate, North Yorkshire

– Jermyn Street, Greater London

– Leeds, West Yorkshire

– Manchester, Greater Manchester

– Oxford, Oxfordshire

– Paddington, Greater London

– Regent Street, Greater London

– Richmond, Greater London

– Stratford, Greater London

– Westfield White City, Greater London

– Winchester, Hampshire

Outlet Stores

– Ashford, Kent

– Cheshire Oaks, Cheshire

– Gunwharf Quays Portsmouth, Hampshire

– Swindon, Wiltshire

UK concessions

– Fenwicks Canterbury, Kent

– Fenwicks Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

– Fenwicks Kingston, Greater London

– Fenwicks Colchester, Essex

– Fenwicks Bracknell, Berkshire

– Fenwicks Tunbridge Wells, Kent

– Fenwicks York, North Yorkshire

Republic of Ireland stores and concessions

– Dublin Grafton Street, County Dublin

– Kildare, County Kildare

– Arnotts concession, Dublin, County Dublin

– Brown Thomas concession, Cork, County Cork