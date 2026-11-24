B&Q owner Kingfisher has upped its annual outlook for the second time in two months as it narrowed the DIY chain’s sales declines in the UK.

The group reported a 1% drop in like-for-like sales at B&Q in the UK and Ireland over its third quarter to October 31, in an improvement on the 1.8% fall in the previous three months as shoppers returned to stores after the extreme heatwaves over the summer.

Screwfix also saw robust sales growth with a 6.9% jump in comparable store sales, while sales across the group in the quarter lifted 0.9% on a like-for-like basis.

Kingfisher upgraded its guidance for full-year pre-tax profits to between £610 million and £640 million, up from the previous range of £595 million to £635 million.

It had already hiked its outlook in September.

The group – which has a number of home improvement brands across Europe, such as Brico Depot and Castorama – said seasonal sales of garden furniture, outdoor power tools and plants were boosted by extended summer weather, switching to demand for heating as the weather turned.

Core categories such as painting also fared well as the firm said “weather and footfall normalised” throughout the quarter.

Sales of big ticket items remained under pressure, largely due to lower demand for bathroom ranges, although this was partly offset by a more buoyant market for kitchens.

Online sales jumped 16% across the group as it introduced “natural language” search on its website.

Outgoing chief executive Thierry Garnier said: “We delivered a solid quarter, with continued market share gains and strong momentum across our strategic growth drivers of trade, e-commerce and marketplace.

“This gives us the confidence to upgrade our guidance.”

Mr Garnier announced plans in May to step down after nearly seven years to head Netherlands-headquartered supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, but is remaining in place during the hunt for his successor.