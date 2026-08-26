The floods are thought to have been triggered by an earthquake, which caused an avalanche, according to Nepal’s foreign minister

As many as 384 tourists are missing – comprising 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Hundreds are missing, including at least 12 Britons, following devastating floods in Nepal which swept away buildings and bridges.

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Eight bodies have been found so far, and rescue operations are underway, according to a police spokesperson. As many as 384 tourists are missing – comprising 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. At least 12 are from the UK, 105 are from India, 17 are from Malaysia, four are from South Africa, and three are from the US. One person each from Australia and the Netherlands is also unaccounted for.

Areas in Rasuwa were affected following a flash flood triggered by the Lende River flowing from Tibet, China, and merging with the Bhote Koshi River. Picture: Alamy

Eight South Koreans were reported missing, whilst an additional 12 have been left stranded by the deadly floods. The nationalities of over 100 other people have not yet been established, and an additional 37 people are thought to be non-resident Indians living in Nepal. Neighbouring Tibet reported “major casualties” with some residents missing in the county of Gyirong following a mudslide which hit a land crossing between China and Nepal.