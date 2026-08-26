12 Britons among hundreds missing after floods strike Nepal
The floods are thought to have been triggered by an earthquake, which caused an avalanche, according to Nepal’s foreign minister
Hundreds are missing, including at least 12 Britons, following devastating floods in Nepal which swept away buildings and bridges.
Listen to this article
According to officials, the floods have killed eight people and have damaged roads, bridges and energy providers in areas near Tibet.
In footage shared online, a tsunami wave of floodwater can be seen destroying a town in the country’s mountainous Rasuwa region.
It is believed that the floods were triggered by an earthquake, which caused an avalanche, according to Nepal’s foreign minister.
Read more: Singapore to pay new parents £40,000 per child in desperate bid to counter plunging birth rate
Read more: At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire
天崩地裂一般，跑根本来不及，伤亡估计很大啊 pic.twitter.com/j4Wg1tn5th— 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) August 26, 2026
Eight bodies have been found so far, and rescue operations are underway, according to a police spokesperson.
As many as 384 tourists are missing – comprising 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens.
At least 12 are from the UK, 105 are from India, 17 are from Malaysia, four are from South Africa, and three are from the US.
One person each from Australia and the Netherlands is also unaccounted for.
Eight South Koreans were reported missing, whilst an additional 12 have been left stranded by the deadly floods.
The nationalities of over 100 other people have not yet been established, and an additional 37 people are thought to be non-resident Indians living in Nepal.
Neighbouring Tibet reported “major casualties” with some residents missing in the county of Gyirong following a mudslide which hit a land crossing between China and Nepal.
靠…..看著都一陣哆嗦🫨 https://t.co/xdfor3mr3T pic.twitter.com/DZldnJmVig— 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) August 26, 2026
Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said Nepalese rescue helicopters would be unable to land in the impacted areas until the waters subside.
'There could be heavy casualties or loss of property, but I cannot say for sure now.' District Administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters.
Pariyar urged anyone living on the banks of the Bhote Koshi river to seek higher ground, emphasising the impact on nearby villages and infrastructure project sites which have been washed away.