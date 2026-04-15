A viral image of the dogs was so appalling that the RSPCA was forced to deny it was AI

The charity has so far found homes for 115, as well as 10 puppies born in its care. Picture: Dog's Trust/RSPCA

By Georgia Rowe

Half of the dogs rescued from appalling conditions at a breeder’s filthy property have now found new homes, the Dogs Trust has announced.

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Kip in his forever home after being rescued from filthy conditions. Picture: Dog's Trust

Thanks to the combined efforts of both charities, all dogs were moved out of the property in just over 48 hours. Eleven of Dogs Trust’s 22 rehoming centres across the country were involved in the high-profile rescue and rehabilitation of the dogs, from Leeds to Shoreham. Seven of the dogs which came into Dogs Trust’s care were pregnant and went on to give birth to 37 healthy puppies, which have all since been rehomed or will be matched with new families in the coming weeks. "Many of the dogs arrived with matted coats and needed a full shave, as well as to be vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped by the charity," a Dogs Trust statement read. However, the charity says that generally, the dogs were in much better health than expected, with not many serious health concerns and generally good temperaments. "Once the dogs were groomed and placed in heated kennels, their quality of life and wellbeing was immediately improved, and most found new loving homes quickly from an existing pool of applicants," it added.

Mae (now Maisie) is "getting braver day by day" since being rehomed. Picture: Dog's Trust

One of the dogs who has been rehomed is "sweet and friendly one-year-old" Mae, now called Maisie by her adopters. “When she first came into our care, she didn't like to be left alone, and would sit and cry, as she was used to company around her," Kirsty Hayward, Rehoming Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said. "She had a few minor medical issues that needed attention, such as issues with her ears being inflamed. "She was looking for patient adopters to go at her pace, and teach her new skills like basic obedience, toilet training and how to go out on walks, as this was all new to her. "Since her adoption, her new family have shared that although she was a little tense on the car journey to her new home, she’s settled in very well, has been going out for walks and is getting braver day by day.”

The RSPCA was forced to refute that an image of the dogs was AI-generated. Picture: RSPCA

Discussing the image that went viral of the rescue, RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: "This shocking image is the reality of many multi-animal cases, and the situation our frontline officers seem to be confronting more and more - with reports of cases involving 10, 20 and even 100 animals on the rise. "We understand that people are so aghast they don't believe what they are seeing. But this photo is not AI - it's real. "This is the staggering reality of what can happen when even well-meaning owners become overwhelmed - over-breeding can take over, and conditions can spiral out of control."

Only three dogs are still available for rehoming, as they have additional behavioural needs and need extra support from their adopters, the charity has said. Around 40 dogs are still being cared for and should be available for rehoming soon. George Bloor, Rehoming Director at Dogs Trust, said: “We always do what we can to help dogs who need our help. "This is a great example of how Dogs Trust’s multi-disciplined teams and national footprint ensure we are there for dogs when they need us most. Be that to rescue, rehabilitate or rehome as many dogs as possible. "Colleagues from our veterinary, rehoming and behaviour teams came together swiftly to ensure we were able to move as many of the dogs as possible, and I’m so glad to see so many dogs thrive in their new homes and be given the second chance they deserve.”

Kitty upon being rescued (L) and now in her forever home (R). Picture: Dog's Trust