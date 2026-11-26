NS&I has launched new issues of its British Savings Bonds with increased rates.

British Savings Bonds are fixed-term issues of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.

As well as launching new issues of its one, two, three, and five-year British Savings Bonds, the Treasury-backed provider has also launched a new issue of its three-year Green Savings Bonds.

All new issues will be available to both new and maturing customers.

NS&I said the rate increases reflect changes in the wider savings market and will help it to meet its net financing target, while continuing to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

For British Savings Bonds, the changes mean the one-year bond is now offered at 5.21% AER (annual equivalent rate), up from 4.99% previously.

The two-year version is available at 5.25% AER, up from 5.07%.

The three-year bond now has a rate of 5.27% AER, increased from 5.10%.

And the five-year bond has a rate of 5.35% AER, from 5.17% previously.

The three-year Green Savings Bond is now offered at 5.15% AER, up from 4.73%.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: “Today’s higher rates give savers looking for a fixed-term home for their money a range of options from NS&I.

“The increases reflect changes in the wider savings market.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “The British Savings Bonds from NS&I have received a decent boost, with rates now moving beyond 5% across all fixed terms.”

Ms Springall added: “The launch of a new Green Savings Bond paying 5.15% AER will also appeal to consumers who want their savings to contribute towards Government-backed environmental projects while securing a fixed return, however, it’s worth taking time to compare other savings accounts with an ethical stance, for different terms, perhaps even cash Isas.

“These latest rate rises reflect the competitive nature of the savings market, which may well continue over the coming months, as interest rates are expected to be higher for longer.

“Competition is great news for savers, but they must be sure to compare deals with the wider market and not presume the top returns will stay on the shelf for long.

“Some of the top rates continue to be offered by challenger banks and building societies.”