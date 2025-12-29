The train, which had been carrying around 250 people, derailed on Sunday

At least 13 people died and dozens more were injured after a train derailed in Mexico. Picture: Social Media

By Alex Storey

At least 13 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a train derailed in Mexico.

The tragedy happened in the southern state of Oaxaca, between the towns of Chivela ‍and Nizanda, on a line connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico, on Sunday. Around 250 people, including 241 passengers and nine crew members, are believed to have been on board, according to details released by authorities. The Mexican Navy, which controls the route, said at least 13 people were killed, with 98 injured - including 36 who needed hospital medical assistance. Read more: Trump hails Ukraine peace plan progress, but says 'thorny issues' remain Read more: Britain's 40,000 migrant crossings are manageable, suggests UN refugee chief

