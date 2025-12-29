At least 13 dead and dozens more injured after train derails in Mexico
The train, which had been carrying around 250 people, derailed on Sunday
At least 13 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a train derailed in Mexico.
The tragedy happened in the southern state of Oaxaca, between the towns of Chivela and Nizanda, on a line connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico, on Sunday.
Around 250 people, including 241 passengers and nine crew members, are believed to have been on board, according to details released by authorities.
The Mexican Navy, which controls the route, said at least 13 people were killed, with 98 injured - including 36 who needed hospital medical assistance.
President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that five of the injured are in a critical condition.
She said: "The Mexican Navy has informed me that, tragically, 13 people died in the Interoceanic Train accident."
Mexico’s Attorney General's Office said it has since opened an investigation into the incident.
The Interoceanic Train was opened in 2023 under the country's former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The Mexican Navy expressed condolences to the families of those "who lost their lives in this tragic accident."
The governor of Oaxaca, Salomon Jara Cruz, also sent condolences to the families of those killed and said state authorities were coordinating with federal agencies to assist those affected.