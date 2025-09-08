I was shocked but not surprised by what our investigation found.

Back in March, I was horrified by some of the content we were being served – as a 13-year-old girl.

From content linked to depression, escalating to self-harm and eventually suicide, I couldn’t believe this content would be shown to a 13-year-old.

Fast forward six months, and the intense debate surrounding the measures and implications of the Online Safety Act has been ubiquitous in public discourse.

In that time, children’s safety on social media has dominated forums, debates and opinion polls – you’d expect, given the clamour to improve a dire situation, that things would have hopefully improved?

Alas, not really.

I set up my account as a 13-year-old boy, using an AI-generated image and a generic username created by ChatGPT.

We decided not to ‘like’ or specifically search for videos, instead we would just watch some of the content we were served, and I clicked on the odd-hashtag of a video that came up on my ‘For You’ page.

It all started fairly well. Videos of sunsets, funny grandparent videos and content creators of similar ages with videos about dreading going back to school. Dare I say it was quite entertaining scrolling through cat videos and lads on holiday thinking they’d seen sharks.

But it was incredible how quickly that changed. The next day, within minutes of swiping, I was inundated with far-right content. AI-generated videos of people shouting ‘go home’ at dinghy’s, chants of Keir Starmer’s a w*****, and a general sense of nastiness began to creep into my algorithm.

At one point, I was met with a video of migrants on a small boat singing the much-cited Jet2 holiday advert, but with the racial slur of the p-word.