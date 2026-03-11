The satellite forms part of a pair of twin probes which were first launched into space in 2012

1,300lb NASA satelite to make uncontrolled re-entry as spacecraft hurtles back to Earth. Picture: NASA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A NASA spacecraft is set to crash back down to Earth on Tuesday, with the space debris' uncontrolled re-entry set to pose

According to the US military's Space Force, the Van Allen probe is thought to weigh roughly around 1,323lb (600kg) and is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at about 11.45pm GMT on Tuesday. The satellite forms part of a pair of twin probes which were first launched into space in 2012, with the craft joining the Van Allen Probe B on a mission to gather data on Earth's two permanent radiation belts. Now, 14 years after launch, the spacecraft is expected to come crashing back down to Earth, with the debris classed as "low" risk to the public.

The Van Allen radiation belts, discovered by James Van Allen, are regions of charged particles trapped by Earth's magnetic field, crucial in the study of space weather and atmospheric science. Picture: Alamy

Parts of the aircraft are expected to survive re-entry, with Space Force calculating that there is a 1 in 4,200 chance that somebody on Earth could be harmed by the incoming debris. Nasa has warned there is a 24-hour margin of "uncertainty" in regards to the timings. As for the satellite's re-entry location, Nasa has said the geographical co-ordinates of the landing site are not immediately clear at this time. Originally designed to partake in a two-year mission, the Van Allen Probes A and B — named after scientist James Van Allen — continued to function for almost seven years.

Professor James Van Allen of the University of Iowa observing the cone-shaped Pioneer probe from the JPL Explorer satellite, 1959. Picture: Alamy