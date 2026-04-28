The average length of time to sell a home is just a day longer than a year ago despite elevated mortgage rates, although in London homes are taking nearly a week longer to be snapped up typically, according to a property website.

Across the UK, the average time to sell a home is 33 days, just one day longer than last year, Zoopla said.

The London area stands out as being particularly impacted by recent events, with the average home there taking six days longer to sell than a year ago, the report found.

Mortgage rates increased following the start of the Middle East conflict, as swap rates, which are used by lenders to price mortgages, jumped.

But several major lenders have reduced their fixed mortgage rates in recent weeks amid falling swap rates, with average fixed mortgage rates starting to plateau.

Zoopla calculated average times to sell from properties being listed to being sold subject to contract.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Homes are taking just one day longer to sell than this time last year.

“That is a strong result given increased uncertainty and mortgage rates rising sharply in March. Buyer inquiries have rebounded after Easter and with mortgage rates starting to fall, we expect the market to remain active through the rest of the year.

“Households who need to move are getting on with it though market conditions vary widely between North and South.

“For sellers, the message is clear: well-priced homes are still finding buyers in the same time as last year across much of the country.

Across the UK, the average time to sell a home is 33 days, Zoopla said (PA)

“For buyers, mortgage rates are drifting lower and there is greater choice of homes for sale. The best-value homes are moving quickly, particularly in northern cities and Scotland, whereas the room for negotiation is greater across southern regions.”

Here are average times to sell a home in days in the seven weeks to April 17 2025 followed by the seven weeks to April 17 2026, according to Zoopla (a breakdown for Northern Ireland was not included):

Scotland, 15, 15

North East, 28, 28

Yorkshire and the Humber, 31, 31

North West, 28, 31

Wales, 34, 34

West Midlands, 33, 34

South West, 36, 35

East Midlands, 37, 37

Eastern England, 35, 38

South East, 37, 39

London, 35, 41