Stock prices in London closed lower on Thursday, with the price of oil climbing as doubts grew about talks between the US and Iran, after Iran countered the US peace plan.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 134.67 points, 1.3%, at 9,972.17.

The FTSE 250 ended down 179.38 points, 0.8%, at 21,296.07, and the Aim all-share closed down 10.18 points, 1.4%, at 719.06.

In European equities on Thursday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 1.0%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.5% lower.

The pound fell to 1.3338 dollars on Thursday afternoon from 1.3377 dollars at the equities close on Wednesday.

Against the euro, sterling rose to 1.1563 euros from 1.1558 euros a day prior.

The euro stood lower at 1.1534 dollars from 1.1572 dollars.

Against the yen, the dollar was trading higher at 159.65 yen compared to 159.19 yen.

Stocks fell on Thursday amid uncertainty around talks between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump said that US military operations against Iran are “extremely” ahead of schedule, citing an original timeframe of four to six weeks for the war that began nearly a month ago.

“They’re lousy fighters, but they’re great negotiators, and they are begging to work out a deal,” Mr Trump said at the White House.

Mr Trump said Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to show it was serious about negotiations.

Iran has responded to the 15-point plan through unnamed intermediaries, news agency Tasnim reported, and is now waiting for Washington DC’s reply.

Iran responded by sending a five-point counterproposal, according to the source cited by Tasnim.

The five points were ending the “aggression”, the establishment of a mechanism guaranteeing that neither Israel nor the US would return to war, financial compensation, and the end of hostilities on all fronts – meaning that Israel would stop fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon and possibly Hamas in Gaza.

Brent oil was higher at 108.80 dollars a barrel on Thursday afternoon, from 100.91 dollars late on Wednesday.

Oil majors climbed as BP rose 2.8% and Shell closed 1.2% higher.

Earlier on Thursday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development warned that the conflict has darkened the outlook for many of the world’s largest economies.

It is now expecting UK inflation to average 4% in 2026, up from the 2.5% forecast in its last report in December, and then decline to 2.6% in 2027, which is up from the previous projection of 2.1%.

This means the UK is headed towards the second-highest inflation rate this year in the G7 group of advanced economies, behind only the US.

The OECD also downgraded its outlook for UK gross domestic product, predicting it will be 0.5 percentage points lower in 2026 than prior forecasts, at 0.7%, before rising to 1.3% in 2027, which has not changed.

“The market rollercoaster continues, with traders waking up to the high likeliness that Trump’s five-day extension passes without an agreement,” said Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony.

“With the deadline fast approaching for Trump’s energy infrastructure strikes, fears are growing around a potential escalation over the course of the weekend.”

Stocks in New York were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8%, the S&P 500 index was 1.1% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury widened to 4.40% on Thursday from 4.32% on Wednesday.

The yield on the US 30-year Treasury stretched to 4.94% from 4.89%.

Back in London, Next shares led the FTSE 100 and finished 6.4% higher.

The clothing, footwear and home products retailer said pre-tax profit increased 21% to £1.19 billion in the 52 weeks to January 31 from £987.0 million the year prior, ahead of £1.15 billion guidance provided in January.

Total group sales rose 11% to £7.00 billion from £6.32 billion a year ago, ahead of Visible Alpha consensus of £6.96 billion.

Statutory revenue grew 13% to £6.90 billion from £6.12 billion.

Jefferies analyst Frederick Wild said the update was “reassuring” against a backdrop where the stock has de-rated “significantly”.

Shares in 3i Group sank 18% as it outlined guidance for 2026 and said its investee Action plans to open its first store in the US by 2028.

The private equity firm said its portfolio company is targeting like-for-like sales growth between 4% and 5% in 2026.

It is also targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation margin of 14.8%, unchanged from 2025.

3i previously reported that Action like-for-like sales grew by 4.9% in 2025.

On the FTSE 250 index, shares in Pollen Street closed up 8.9% after it said assets under management increased in 2025.

The asset manager said AUM shot up 30% to £7.1 billion at the end of 2025, from £5.4 billion 12 months earlier.

Pre-tax profit for 2025 was 10% higher at £61.6 million from £55.8 million in 2024, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation climbed 10% to £64.6 million from £59.0 million.

Playtech shares ended 12% lower after it reported a weaker performance in 2025.

Playtech booked an annual pre-tax loss of 128.6 million euros, widened from 9.4 million euros in 2024.

Revenue fell 10% to 763.6 million euros from 848.0 million euros on-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined to 197.0 million euros from 217.5 million euros.

On the Aim market, Checkit shares closed up 26% after it launched a formal sake process as it cited a “disparity between the company’s improving performance and its valuation on Aim”.

Checkit said it has received six unsolicited expressions of interest from “a range of credible international parties” over the past nine months.

These have included both “private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers”, the company said, though it noted it is not and has not been in active discussions with any of the parties about a possible takeover offer.

Gold fell to 4,383.70 dollars an ounce on Thursday from 4,554.59 dollars at Wednesday’s close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Next, up 600.0p at 12,635.0p, BP, up 16.0p at 583.1p, JD Sports Fashion, up 0.82p at 69.9p, Diageo, up 16.0p at 1,393.0p, and Shell, up 39.5p at 3,472.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, down 493.0p at 2,299.0p, Antofagasta, down 225.0p at 3,246.0p, Aviva, down 33.2p at 591.4p, Fresnillo, down 158.0p at 3,158.0p, and Segro, down 29.0p at 652.2p.

On Friday’s economic calendar, there are UK retail sales figures at 7am GMT.

Later in the day, there is a Spanish consumer price index reading, Ireland retail sales and budget balance data for Canada.

Carnival is due to report its first quarter figures on Friday.

– Contributed by Alliance News