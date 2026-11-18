Household energy costs are set to soar by more than a quarter to the highest level in four years in January as experts warned a typical bill could jump by more than £400 due to the Iran war.

Experts at Cornwall Insight have predicted Ofgem’s energy price cap will rise by 26% to £2,166 a year on January 1, up £443 on the level between October and December, to hit the highest since 2023.

It said the Government’s £100 household energy payment announced in the Budget for homes in council tax bands A to D in England is not included in the forecast because it is a one-off payment made outside the price cap.

With global pressures pushing up costs, we're taking action to give people more breathing space. Households in council tax bands A-D in England will receive a £100 Household Energy Payment to help with bills this winter. pic.twitter.com/oIhMJSdRt5 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 28, 2026

Ofgem will announce the quarterly price cap level for January to March on November 25.

Wholesale energy prices have reduced in recent weeks on hopes of a resolution to the Middle East conflict, but not soon enough to prevent the January bill shock.

Cornwall Insight said there could be a further small rise in April, but added the forecast is expected to change before it is announced in February, given the volatility in wholesale markets.

Dr Craig Lowrey, retail markets principal at Cornwall Insight, said: “After already climbing in October, energy bills look set to rise again in the new year, and the timing could hardly be worse, with colder weather in January pushing up energy use and households already dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Once again, the cause lies thousands of miles away, yet another reminder of how events beyond our control have a very real impact on our energy bills.

“While the £100 household energy payment and the removal of VAT from electricity bills will be welcomed, ultimately this support can only chip away at the edges of a bill that continues to be pushed up by events in the Middle East.”