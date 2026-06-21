Britons are set to spend a record £2.24 billion on the Amazon Prime Day event this year, driven by the World Cup TV upgrades and home improvements, figures suggest.

Despite cost-of-living concerns, online spending on the four-day event – which runs from June 23 to June 26 – is forecast to rise 7.9% on last year, Adobe said.

The event has previously run in July, but this year will coincide with the Fifa World Cup football tournament.

Adobe said shoppers were set to “spend big” on World Cup-related items, viewing upgrades and home improvements for the summer.

It has predicted spending on streaming devices will be up 65% on the last month, projectors by 60% and TVs by 45%.

Other categories expected to see strong sales increases are smartwatches and fitness trackers (115%), luggage (45%) and smartphones (40%).

Vivek Pandya, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said: “Prime Day has always been a major spending moment for consumers, both for big-ticket items and everyday essentials.

“With the World Cup running at the same time, many shoppers will have deferred their pre-tournament purchases for a few weeks to take advantage of the deep Prime Day discounts.”

Separate data from Samsung shows sales of projectors were up 46% in April on the previous month as fans invested ahead of the World Cup.

Zeena Hill, senior director of marketing at Samsung UK, said: “Fans are investing heavily in upgrading their viewing experience for this World Cup.

“Both premium TV and projectors are driving strong sales as sport continues to demonstrate the importance of watching the moment live with friends and family.”