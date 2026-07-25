The aircraft landed safely and there was no threat to passengers or crew, Greater Manchester Police confirmed

RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Lincolnshire on Friday to intercept the Qatar Airways flight in response, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. Picture: Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A 14-year-old boy is “assisting officers with their inquiries” after a hoax threat was made to an aircraft heading to Manchester Airport.

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RAF Typhoons were scrambled from Lincolnshire on Friday to intercept the Qatar Airways flight in response, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed. Nats – formerly National Air Traffic Services – received the threat at around 6pm on Friday, and police responded alongside the RAF and airport authorities. The aircraft landed safely and there was no threat to passengers or crew, Greater Manchester Police confirmed. Read more: 'We can make London unsafe': Iranian intelligence smuggling operatives into the UK via small boat crossings Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘trying to retraumatise families from cell’ days before second anniversary of attack

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 comes in to land at Manchester Airport, UK. Picture: Alamy