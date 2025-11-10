Met Police raids across London’s West End have seen more than 140 people arrested as part of a week-long operation targeting criminal activity.

Over 100 additional officers were deployed to tackle offences including shoplifting and phone theft as part of Operation Baselife.

Among those arrested for criminal acts were two phone thieves operating at Leicester Square's pop-up ice rink, alongside a 'prolific upskirter' caught filming women as they queued to use the toilet in Soho.

Two other men were arrested over mobile phone thefts by undercover officers at the same Leicester Square ice rink, with members of the force conducting searches finding several stolen phones - one of which was returned to its owner.

It comes amid sky-high levels of phone thefts across the capital, with snatchers on e-bikes regularly seen frequenting London's Tottenham Court Road.