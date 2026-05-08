Journalists and technical staff at STV have walked out on strike in a dispute over pay, affecting coverage on the day of the Holyrood election count.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said members, along with those at Bectu, which represents technical staff, are taking action over a pay freeze which unions said amounts to “a real-terms pay cut”.

The action on Friday will affect STV coverage of the Holyrood election results, with an episode of game show The Chase replacing an election programme that had been scheduled for 5pm.

STV said the broadcaster will stay with the Channel 3 network schedule throughout the day, except at 6pm when an episode of Sean’s Scotland will air, with regular updates on the election provided on the STV News digital service and on STV Radio.

Picket lines are being manned by striking staff in Glasgow and Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Scotland organiser, said: “It’s frustrating that due to the stubbornness of STV management, on the biggest news day in Scotland for years, Scottish viewers, listeners and readers won’t be able to hear what some of the most well-respected journalists, reporters and producers in Scottish broadcasting have to say.

“Our members would much rather be reporting the election results than standing on picket lines, but they have been driven to this action by management’s indifference as to how overworked and underpaid they are.

“CEO Rufus Radcliffe has once again failed to grasp the opportunity to end this dispute, and it is personally embarrassing for him that STV will be broadcasting reruns instead of the biggest news story in Scotland.”

NUJ and Bectu members are manning pickets outside STV offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen on Friday.

Paul McManus, Bectu negotiations officer for Scotland, said: “Staff at STV have been left with no choice but to take this action.

The strike will affect STV’s coverage of the Scottish Parliament election count (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“They are being asked to take a real-terms pay cut against the backdrop of rocketing prices and when they are already overworked.

“As usual it is workers being asked to take the financial hit while STV seems able to find money to invest in other areas of the business.”

An STV spokesperson said: “We recognise a temporary salary freeze is challenging for colleagues, but we’ve had to take a range of measures to respond to the market conditions facing the media sector.

“Returning the business to a strong financial footing is our priority and will protect the long-term interests of our colleagues.

“We are disappointed that the unions’ chosen day of action will impact our on-air audiences and we remain committed to continuing the dialogue with the joint unions.”

The strike comes after STV last year announced plans to axe its dedicated north programme, along with up to 60 jobs across the company.

It will replace the north programme with a single programme from Glasgow, which will include sections devoted to regional news.

The company applied to the regulator Ofcom for permission to reduce its public service broadcasting obligations and to drop regionalised versions of the flagship News At 6 across its two channel three licence areas.

Ofcom has said it will not publish a decision on the proposals until after the Scottish election.