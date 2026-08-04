Pooja Kanda, whose son Ronan was yards away from home when he was murdered with a ninja sword in 2022, welcomed the milestone.

Knife Bin on Harrow Road, West London -part of the Home Office's weapon surrender scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Zombie-style knives, kitchen knives and machetes were among more than 14,500 weapons dropped off in Government-backed amnesty bins since July last year, according to the Home Office.

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Policing minister Sarah Jones said each time a knife is surrendered, communities around the country are made “that little bit safer”. The Home Office has backed 37 surrender bins as part of the scheme in London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands. It has launched eight new bins, taking the total to 45, in South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, including in Barnsley, Sheffield, Leeds and Wakefield. Ms Jones said: “Every dangerous weapon that has been surrendered so far is a weapon off our streets and a community made that little bit safer. “That’s why we’re going further and making it easier for more people in more places to do the right thing and hand over their knives. Read more: Kemi Badenoch 'gives second chance' to local election candidate jailed for harassing Jewish MP Read more: 'I am beyond appalled': PC Andrew Harper's widow blasts Burnham 'betrayal' with killers still set for early release

“Knife crime is down by 11% since the general election, but we will not stop until we meet our commitment of halving knife crime in a decade.” Figures from the Home Office show overall knife crime is down 11% since the poll in July 2024, with knife-enabled robberies down by 16%. Knife-linked homicides have fallen by 26%. In addition to the static surrender bins, managed by the charity Word 4 Weapons, a further 783 weapons were handed in at a mobile surrender van run by the organisation Fazamnesty. Both the bins and the van are operated on a “no questions asked” basis so people can hand over knives without fear of the consequences. Pooja Kanda, whose son Ronan was yards away from his Wolverhampton home when he was murdered with a ninja sword in 2022, welcomed the milestone.

Ronan Kanda was yards away from his Wolverhampton home when he was murdered with a ninja sword in 2022. Picture: West Midlands Police