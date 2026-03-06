The Metropolitan Police said that members of Take Back Power had been planning a campaign to steal from supermarkets before redistributing the goods

Fifteen activists from the protest group Take Back Power have been arrested at the meeting house in St Martin's Lane in Covent Garden over alleged 'mass shoplifting plans' during a raid by Metropolitan Police. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Fifteen activists from a group which claimed to be behind stunts targeting the Ritz and the Crown Jewels have been arrested on suspicion of planning a mass shoplifting campaign, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that members of Take Back Power had been planning a campaign to steal from supermarkets before redistributing the goods. Activists gathered at the Quaker Meeting House in Westminster on Thursday evening to take part in "non-violent direct action training", the force said. Officers halted the meeting and 15 people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft. One man was bailed and the others were taken into custody.

Metropolitan Police officers outside the Houses of Parliament on March 21, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said: “There is a clear difference between lawful protest and criminal acts. “This evening’s operation tackled a group who we have grounds to suspect were planning to steal from shops in a large, targeted and organised way. “Theft is a crime and the public expect the police to deal with it – which is exactly what we have done today.” Take Back Power, which describes itself as a non-violent civil resistance group, claimed it was behind a stunt which saw apple crumble and custard thrown at a display case containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London in December. Days before that, activists from the group targeted the Ritz Hotel by emptying bags of manure next to its Christmas tree. The group has called for a citizen-led assembly that has the power to tax the rich. Scotland Yard faced criticism for its arrest of six Youth Demand activists at an event at the Quaker Meeting House in March last year.

Exterior view of the Quaker Meeting House in Westminster. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire