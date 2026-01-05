Iran's supreme leader insisted that "rioters must be put in their place" after a week of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei speaks speaks in Tehran, Iran on January 03. Picture: IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

At least 15 have died since protests broke out in Iran over the country's struggling economy.

Iran's supreme leader insisted that "rioters must be put in their place" after a week of protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic, likely giving security forces a green light to aggressively put down the demonstrations. The first comments by 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei come as violence surrounding the demonstrations sparked by Iran's ailing economy has killed at least 15 people, according to human rights activists. Shopkeepers in the capital Tehran went on strike over high prices and economic stagnation and the action has spread to other parts of the country. The protests show no sign of stopping and follow US President Donald Trump's warning to Iran on Friday that if Tehran "violently kills peaceful protesters", the United States "will come to their rescue". Read more: Starmer faces Labour revolt as MPs demand PM condemns Trump's attack on Venezuela Read more: Trump issues stark warning to Venezuela’s new leader as Maduro to appear in US court

Anti-Israel and anti-US banners are displayed at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran on January 04. Picture: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images