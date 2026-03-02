Two in five young people say they have seen violent or upsetting videos online

Plan To Ban Use Of Mobile Phones In Schools In England. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Fewer than one in six young people say a social media ban would make them feel safer online, a survey has found.

More than seven in 10 (72 per cent) children aged 10 to 16 said social media companies need to do more to protect young people in a poll for Girlguiding. It comes as the Government launches a consultation on an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s. Nearly one in four (24 per cent) of the 2,000 young people polled said they do not feel in control of what appears on their social media feed, and two in five (40 per cent) said they have seen violent or upsetting videos online. Despite this, only 15 per cent said a ban would actually make them feel safer online. Read more: Mumsnet calls for under-16s social media ban in Britain as Starmer mulls restrictions Read more: Molly Russell’s father says social media did not discourage her from self-harm

TikTok To Be Banned From UK Government Phones. Picture: Getty

Girlguiding advocate Imogen, 15, said: “Should a ban come in, 16-year-olds would end up entering the digital world without any guidance to navigate it safely, which could be more dangerous and harmful. "Platforms need to be made safer and young people be provided with the right online safety education.” Just over half of those surveyed said a ban would be ineffective, as under-16s would find a way to get into social media platforms anyway.

Instead, more than two in three (69 per cent) said they would prefer to know if a platform is safe rather than be banned from it entirely. Girlguiding chief executive Felicity Oswald said: “Young people are clear that they don’t think technology is safe, however, they also recognise its benefits. "It is crucial they are part of this important national conversation, especially girls who are often more likely to experience sexist and misogynistic online harms. "Our approach to online safety must support young people, not make them feel punished. As the consultation gets underway, we look forward to ensuring any government policies do not disproportionately impact girls or police their behaviours.”