Consumer spending is set to pull back sharply as an inflation spike caused by the Iran war takes its toll on household finances and the wider economy, according to a report.

EY’s economic outlook shows UK consumer spending growth will grind almost to a halt, at a predicted 0.3% for 2026, down from the 0.9% predicted before the conflict.

Discretionary spending will bare the brunt of the hit, with consumer-facing companies set to be impacted, while the energy price shock will wreak havoc on manufacturing and industrial firms, EY said.

It has joined other forecasters in predicting sharply slower growth this year following the outbreak of war in the Middle East, predicting output will grow by 0.8%, down from the 1.3% the UK was on track to notch up before the war.

Growth will bounce back to 1.2% in 2027, but this is below the 1.4% pre-conflict forecast, according to EY.

It also warned that growth could plunge to just 0.3% this year if the Iran war escalates and the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping route remains closed for the rest of the year.

Inflation will peak at 4% by the end of 2026 under its central forecast, which it believes will see interest rates held at 3.75% for the rest of the year, while unemployment will hit 5.8% as weaker growth impacts hiring.

The gloomy report comes ahead of official gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Thursday, which most economists expect will show the economy slamming into reverse in March, with a 0.2% contraction following 0.5% growth in February.

However, the outturn for the quarter as a whole is set to have been boosted by the performance in the first two months of the year, with economists pencilling in 0.6% growth between January and March.

Peter Arnold, EY’s UK chief economist, said: “Despite a relatively strong start to 2026, the conflict in the Middle East means the UK economy is once again being shaped by external shocks and on track for another year of subdued growth.

“We expect the first quarter of this year to show GDP on a fairly promising trajectory, before flatlining in the second quarter and gradually recovering into 2027 as the global markets adjust.

“Energy supply constraints will push inflation higher and delay interest rate cuts, increasing the cost of borrowing for businesses and prompting some companies to reassess spending decisions.”

He added: “Cautious levels of consumer spending seen since the pandemic also now appear more structural than temporary, with all income groups reallocating household spending towards savings and essentials and away from discretionary spending.

“This is a concerning trend for consumer-facing sectors and will likely be exacerbated by ongoing global uncertainty and the predicted rise in inflation.”

Over the next five to 10 years, the latest energy supply shock is predicted to cause a 2.2% drop in economic output across UK heavy manufacturing and 1.8% fall for energy utilities amid a switch to less energy intensive areas of the economy.

Growth will also suffer a 0.3% hit to long-term output in consumer services, such as retail, hospitality and events.

Mr Arnold said: “Industrial and consumer-facing businesses are particularly exposed to the effects of energy volatility.

“High electricity prices were already constraining UK economic output last year, and further energy market disruption will intensify this pressure.”